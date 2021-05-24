newsbreak-logo
With Mandate Expiring Next Week, Both Lapid and Netanyahu Are Wooing Bennett

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid has until Wednesday night next week (June 2) to present his coalition government to President Rivlin or surrender his mandate. At this point, Yesh Atid estimates that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett’s faltering negotiations with the Likud of the past week, and the growing prospect of a fifth election, may cause Bennett agree to join a rotation, right-to-left government that relies on the support of at least one Arab party, most likely Mansur Abbas’s Ra’am.

www.jewishpress.com
