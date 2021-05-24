newsbreak-logo
Upstart Peer-to-Peer Crypto Exchanges Take Aim at Coinbase

 3 days ago

Coinbase Global Inc., which has made billions running cryptocurrency markets, is facing competition from a new breed of upstarts that look less like the New York Stock Exchange and more like Napster, the defunct music-sharing service. Decentralized exchanges are peer-to-peer networks for swapping digital tokens. Last month, $122 billion in...

MarketsCoinDesk

Binance Smart Chain Adds CipherTrace for Tracking Illicit Transactions

Why this is important is because CipherTrace, which has counted Binance as a client for some time, will likely appease crypto regulators with regard to the experimental DeFi space, an area the global anti-money laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently warned is on its radar. “We cannot...
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021. Paxos, Protego and Anchorage, the three crypto-native firms to have received conditional charters from the formerly Brooks-led Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), do not currently have access to the Fed’s master accounts, meaning they still need bank partners to settle some transactions.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Andreessen Horowitz leads $40M investment round into crypto-trading platform

Talos, an up-and-coming institutional technology provider for cryptocurrency trading, has secured $40 million in Series A funding from some of the biggest venture capitalists in the digital asset market. The raise, which was led by Andreessen Horowitz, also had participation from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial...
MarketsCoinDesk

WisdomTree Files Ethereum ETF Application as Bitcoin Bids Await SEC Decision

The ETF specialist firm, which already has a bitcoin ETF before the U.S. regulator, becomes the second U.S. fund shop to also vie for an ether product, after VanEck. Approval would see Ethereum investments become readily available to U.S. retail traders, who could buy into the ETF without taking ownership of that blockchain’s native token, ether.
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) has been a hot topic of discussion lately even for those outside the core crypto community, but unfortunately, it’s not for the best of reasons. In particular, the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin has created concerns for investors who were considering BTC as an option to diversify.
MarketsCoinDesk

Securitize to Issue Digital Asset Securities for Yield Funds

Securitize will issue digital asset securities for two inaugural yield funds holding BTC and USDC separately. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Outflow From Exchanges Suggests Confidence Crypto Rout Is Over

The seven-day average of net bitcoin inflows to exchanges turned negative for the first time since April 22, data provided by Glassnode show. That means coins are leaving exchanges after a gap of four weeks, a sign of investors are starting to take direct custody of their holdings, possibly anticipating a price increase.
Marketslivebitcoinnews.com

Goldman Sachs: Ethereum Could Be the World’s Dominant Crypto

With bitcoin continuing to slip into oblivion, it is no wonder why so many financial analysts and firms seem to believe that the world’s number one digital currency by market cap is going to get overtaken in the coming weeks and months, and according to a new report from monetary powerhouse Goldman Sachs, executives firmly believe that Ethereum may be on the verge of being king of the crypto space.
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now, decentralized apps are the future

As the world lurches through another cryptocurrency hype cycle, it's wise—and refreshing—to take a break from the wildly swinging price charts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any number of other crypto coins, to consider how we got here and where this zany industry may be headed. I recently caught up with...
MarketsForbes

Crypto And Blockchain Startups Set Their Sights On The Global Payment Industry

When Tesla announced in February that it would accept bitcoin for its electric vehicles, the crypto world rejoiced. Here was a publicly traded company, fronted by a billionaire publicity machine, endorsing its status as a medium of exchange. The asset’s reputation as a store of value, meanwhile, was burnished on the markets as it soared to fresh all-time highs above $44,000.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

SEC to partner other regulators to protect crypto investors

SEC ready to partner other regulators for effective monitoring of the crypto space. Gary Gensler, the newly appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has said the regulator is ready to cooperate with other regulators to perform oversight functions on crypto exchange firms effectively. He said he is looking...
Marketssportsgrindentertainment.com

Blockchain May Be ‘an Existential Threat’ to Fidelity, Institutional Head Says

Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
MarketsTechCrunch

Indonesian crypto exchange Pintu gets $6M Series A led by Pantera, Intudo and Coinbase Ventures

Other participants in the round included Blockchain.com Ventures, Castle Island Ventures and Alameda Ventures. The Indonesian Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (also known as Bappepti) began regulating Bitcoin and other cryptoassets as commodities two years ago, paving the way for licensed brokers like Pintu. Founded last year by Jeth Soetoyo to make it easier for first-time investors to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, Pintu is registered under Bappebti and the Ministry of Communication and Informatics as a licensed cryptoassets broker.
Credits & LoansCoinDesk

Mastercard Exec Shares Thoughts on Crypto Rewards, Stablecoin and CBDC Plans

To be clear, crypto still has far to go. According to Perlman, 250,000 people so far have joined the waiting list for the rewards card (to be formally issued by WebBank of Salt Lake City, Utah). That’s a modest start compared to fintech smash hits like the Apple Card, with an estimated 3 million users in the U.S. (especially considering that it’s easier to get on a waitlist than qualify for credit).
Marketsfuturesmag.com

Ontario Securities Commission Takes Action Against Crypto Exchange Poloniex

Crypto was broadly up this morning with alt-coins outperforming. Spot volumes have shrunk to roughly half of their 30-day average. Yesterday, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) revealed an enforcement action against Seychelles-based crypto-to-crypto exchange Poloniex for “operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform.” The OSC had previously given crypto trading platforms an April 19 deadline to contact the regulator in order to “discuss how to bring their operations as a dealer or marketplace into compliance.”
Commodities & Futurecoincodex.com

Crypto Investing

Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings is acquiring crypto custodian and service provider BitGo in a deal worth approximately $1.2 billion. Ethereum firm ConsenSys has raised $65 million from a diverse group of investors that includes established financial industry players like JPMorgan, UBS and Mastercard, as well as crypto industry companies such as the Maker Foundation and Alameda Research.