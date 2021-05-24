newsbreak-logo
UK Government Awards GBP166.5 Million Technology Funding to Decarbonize Industry

 4 days ago

The U.K. government said Monday that it has approved a 166.5 million pounds ($235.6 million) funding package to develop technologies needed for a green industrial revolution. The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said the money will support technologies in carbon capture, greenhouse-gas removal and hydrogen, while also helping find solutions to decarbonize the manufacturing, steel, energy and waste sectors.

