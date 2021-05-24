Supervisors to get update on Middle Creek project, consider fee schedule changes and vicious dog abatement

At their May 10 meeting, the Tehachapi Planning Commission considered two projects that would alter existing business locations. The Commission unanimously approved the J Street Commerce Center project to be constructed at the site of the old Home4Less site located at 430 W. J Street. The property is currently owned by Tehachapi rug-makers Mike and Kathy Hensler. In addition to the old existing 9,000-square-foot warehouse and another 4,000-square-foot building, the Hensler's plan includes five new buildings to be added in four phases. The first building is to be completed within 12 to 18 months and the remaining four within five years. The architecture of the project was described as "Commerce Park" to mimic the existing buildings and will include parking for 67 vehicles and 12 bicycles. The plan for the center also features exterior patios to serve as break areas for employees.