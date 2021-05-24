newsbreak-logo
Supervisors to get update on Middle Creek project, consider fee schedule changes and vicious dog abatement

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors this week will hear the latest on COVID-19, get updates on the Middle Creek restoration project, consider adjusting the master fee schedule for departmental services and discuss the appeal of a vicious dog abatement case in Lower Lake. The‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌will‌ ‌begin‌...

