Bosses of UK airlines have condemned Sunday’s forced diversion of a Ryanair jet by Belarus.Speaking at an Airlines UK online news conference, Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “What’s happened is nothing short of disgraceful.”His opposite number at Loganair, Jonathan Hinkles, said: “From what I can see so far the right approach has been taken.“Our sympathies are with Michael O’Leary and the team at Ryanair dealing with something no airline should ever have to face.”The Ryanair Boeing 737 was flying from Athens to Vilnius when it was ordered to land at Minsk on Sunday afternoon so that a Belarusian...