A 42-year-old Warrensburg man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Johnson County on Sunday, May 23. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the crash occurred as a 1999 Ford, driven by 21-year-old Dakota Warren, of Kingsville, was traveling southbound on Northwest 1601st Road and a 2017 Ford, driven by Kody Jones, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 50. Warren’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 50 and struck the driver’s side of Jones’ vehicle, which caused both vehicles to travel off the south side of the highway, where they struck a stop sign and light pole before they came to rest.