Sensys Gatso : receives second order from Malaysia worth SEK 11 million under the procurement award for traffic enforcement equipment

According to the new market research report "Test and Measurement Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (GPTE and MTE), Service Type (Calibration Services, Repair Services/After-sales Services), Verticals, and Region (APAC, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Test and Measurement Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 27.7 billion in 2021 to USD 33.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for such equipment from verticals such as automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, IT and telecommunications, education and government, electronics & semiconductor, industrial, and healthcare. The healthcare sector is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. There is a significant growth potential for the test and measurement equipment market in the healthcare vertical due to the rapid development of new healthcare equipment, patient-monitoring systems, and personal emergency reporting systems.