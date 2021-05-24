newsbreak-logo
Sensys Gatso : receives second order from Malaysia worth SEK 11 million under the procurement award for traffic enforcement equipment

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

24/05/2021 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety systems, has through its local partner in Malaysia, SarangMas Sdn Bhd, received an order for red-light systems from the Royal Malaysian Police to the value of EUR 1.1 million, corresponding to SEK 11 million. After a successful implementation and...

www.marketscreener.com
