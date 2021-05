India’s second wave of coronavirus pandemic is reportedly affecting its youth more than the elderly population. On Tuesday, the ICMR cited that this could be because they might have begun going out and also because of some variants of SARs-COV-2 prevalent in the country. However, other reports suggest that the younger generation is also taking time to feel the infection in their bodies which in turn is letting the virus spread more rapidly. Similar cases are also being reported across different generations where covid patients are showing a drop in oxygen levels yet they are acting ‘normal’. Doctors say this condition is ‘happy hypoxia’.