Even an aging Patrick Kane makes the Chicago Blackhawks dangerous. But how close are they to being a Stanley Cup contender again?

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

Patrick Kane isn’t getting any younger. With the Chicago Blackhawks star set to turn 33 in November, his days of carrying a franchise are numbered. But as long as he remains a game-changing weapon for the Blackhawks, an argument can be made they’re closer to winning a Stanley Cup than many teams. A healthy Jonathan Toews would be a monumental piece to that puzzle, too.

www.gazettextra.com
