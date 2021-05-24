newsbreak-logo
Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 3 days ago

Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sherry was born August 14, 1970 in Knoxville, Tennessee and is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Longmire and sister, Linda Longmire. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed flowering. Sherry is survived by her...

www.wyshradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#St Jude#Children S Hospital#Daughter#Niece#Flowers#Andersonville Cemetery
