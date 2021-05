Critical care nurse Mary Lynn Brown and former hospice nurse Sandy Mixer wanted to learn how University of Tennessee, Knoxville, resources could serve rural communities well. They knew from past research that remaining at home to die is important in rural Appalachia, yet exhausted caretakers rarely get the help they need. So in January 2015, the two UT College of Nursing faculty members drove to rural Scott County, Tennessee, to visit with community members and ask them what they needed.