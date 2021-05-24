newsbreak-logo
Lake County, CA

Lower Lake Daze returns with annual Memorial Day weekend parade; new street fair to debut

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — One of Lake County’s longest-running Memorial Day weekend celebrations is returning for 2021, with plans for its popular parade and a brand-new street fair. Lower Lake Daze will take place in downtown Lower Lake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Mike and Kelley...

www.lakeconews.com
City
Clearlake, CA
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
City
Middletown, CA
Local
California Government
City
Lower Lake, CA
#Memorial Day Weekend#Street Fair#Barbecue#Sunday School#State Street#Main Street#Grand Marshal#Lower Lake Museum#Caltrans#Redwood Credit Union#Lions#Rainbow Ag#Lake County Public Works#Twitter#Chp#Lake County News#Mill Street#Downtown#June#Calif
Clearlake Oaks, CALake County Record Bee

Catfish Derby makes strong comeback in 2021

CLEARLAKE OAKS— Timing is everything. A casualty of the Pandemic, the 37th Annual Catfish Derby was cancelled in 2020. In 2021, the Derby planners had a tough decision to make. Forego the Derby one more year or change it up to meet the COVID restrictions and, hopefully, get enough entries to cover the upfront cash outlay and prizes required.
Lake County, CALake County News

Lake County Native Wildflowers: The penstemon party is on!

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — When spring begins to wane, the penstemon party kicks into high-gear with saturated colors ranging from lilac to blue to indigo to scarlet red waving on tall stalks inviting everyone to come and join in the party — you, me, hummingbirds, bees — everyone is invited to the penstemon party!
Lake County, CALake County News

Board of Supervisors to honor Safe Boating Week, discuss program for children

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will honor the upcoming Safe Boating Week, and discuss a program for children and assessment-related matters this week. The‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌will‌ ‌begin‌ ‌at‌ ‌9‌ ‌a.m. ‌ ‌Tuesday, ‌ ‌May 18, in the board chambers on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes St., Lakeport.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Lake County, CAlakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide 5.13.21

Yabuts, (rhymes with abbots). I live in the great city of Clearlake. Last week I received a text from my landlord letting me know he’s selling the house I rent and wants to know if I’m interested in buying it. I don’t answer right away, first I do some research on home prices in Clearlake, considering it’s about the least expensive housing market in The LC. Very soon after I experienced a WTF moment when I saw not just one, but a few dilapidated singlewides on lots about the size of a postage stamp selling for $150,000. Clearlake?!? And don’t get me started on how much rents have jumped up to. The house I rent is a “cute” one-bedroom in an alright neighborhood and he offered it to me for less than those singlewides, so I’m cautiously interested. Now’s when I try to get a mortgage… I talk to a lender. I answer a bazillion questions. I’m sweating profusely. Credit score – check! Income – check! Debt to income – check! Credit card debt – check! Everything is looking good, so I’m rounding the turn and heading down the home stretch, trying to do my best Bolt imitation by leaning my chest forward getting ready to dive through the finish line when I hear, “Yabut!”… Huh?!?“Yabut, then there’s the closing costs.” Okay, maybe I’m just a tad naïve, I kinda figured with all the money in interest I’ll be paying through the terms of the loan that that would be enough, but no… I start hearing about property appraisal fees, origination fees, loan application fees, attorney fees, title search fees, courier fees, credit report fees, flood determination and monitoring fees, lead-based paint inspections fees, pest inspection fees, smiling while I’m being bent over the hood of a car fees. Holy Toledo, Andy! My internal organs have all completely liquified. So, if I get anything wrong or forget something in this week’s live music post, please be gentle – it hurts enough already…
Lower Lake, CALake County Record Bee

Mountain bikers return to Six Sigma

LOWER LAKE — The third and final race of the COVID-19-abbreviated NorCal Cycling League season takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Six Sigma Ranch and Winery course south of Lower Lake. Lake County mountain bikers representing Middletown, Kelseyville and Clear Lake high schools compete Saturday beginning at 2:45 p.m.....
Lake County, CALake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through May 13

NORTH‌ ‌COAST,‌ ‌Calif.‌ ‌–‌ ‌Caltrans‌ ‌reports‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌following‌ ‌road‌ ‌projects‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌taking‌ ‌place‌ ‌around‌ ‌the‌ ‌North‌ ‌Coast‌ ‌during‌ ‌the‌ ‌coming‌ ‌week.‌ ‌. ‌. Included‌ ‌are‌ ‌Mendocino‌ ‌County‌ ‌projects‌ ‌that‌ ‌may‌ ‌impact‌ ‌Lake‌ ‌County‌ ‌commuters.‌ ‌. ‌. Caltrans‌ ‌advises‌ ‌motorists‌ ‌to‌ ‌drive‌ ‌with‌ ‌caution‌ ‌when‌ ‌approaching‌ ‌work‌ ‌areas‌ ‌and‌...
Cloverdale, CALake County Record Bee

Hills wins 200, 400 for Lower Lake

CLOVERDALE — Anthony Hills of Lower Lake High School won the 200- and 400-meter runs Wednesday during a Coastal Mountain Conference track and field meet on the new Cloverdale High School all-weather surface. St. Helena, Technology and Calistoga rounded out the five-team field along with Lower Lake and host Cloverdale.
Upper Lake, CALake County News

Memorial mural project underway in downtown Upper Lake

UPPER LAKE, Calif. – The family of Vanessa Niko, muralist Shane Grammer and the Hope Through Art Foundation are conducting a mural project for young artists in Upper Lake. The Young Artist Intern Mural Project began Friday, April 30, and will continue through Wednesday, May 5. The mural will be...
Kelseyville, CALake County Record Bee

Shade Canyon school invites families to sign charter petition

The Shade Canyon School charter petition is now available for interested parents to sign from May 4 until May 18 at Studebakers Coffee Shop and Deli on Main Street in Kelseyville or at Mo’s Fusion Café, the drive-thru next to Store 24 in Middletown. These signatures from “meaningfully interested” parents...
Lakeport, CALake County Record Bee

Farmers Market returns to Library Park on Tuesdays

LAKEPORT — Music wafted through the clear morning air at Lakeport’s Library Park, the Spring/Summer home of the Tuesday’s farmers market. Normally the park is ringed with vendors, however since this week marked the first Tuesday market of the season and as the market manager, Cornelia Sieber-Davis said, “The farmers are still growing their produce. We had 10 of the 13-16 we had last season. We expect more as restrictions get lifted and seasonal crops mature. The public can expect more plants, eggs, berries, veggies, food purveyors, and crafts as the season progresses. We had a steady flow of customers and were pleased by our community’s support.”
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

‘Stars of Lake County’ ceremony awards in 23 categories

LAKEPORT— Although audience attendance had to be regulated to observe COVID-19 safety precautions, the 23rd annual “Stars of Lake County” ceremony took place this weekend at the Soper Reese Theater in Lakeport. Awards in 23 categories were presented. The entire ceremony is available for viewing at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.lakecochamber.com/stars2021/
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

‘Stars of Lake County’ honors community’s best following most difficult year

LAKEPORT— Seventy nine nominees in 23 categories were honored at the 23rd annual Stars of Lake County award ceremony sponsored by the Lake County Chamber of Commerce and held at Soper Reese Theater Saturday. The program recognizes the achievement of community members including nonprofit and volunteer organizations, students, established local businesses and community advocates.
Lower Lake, CALake County Record Bee

Fire season underway

LOWER LAKE— According to CAL Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, Beginning today, the California Department of Forestry and CAL Fire will require a burn permit for any outdoor open burning in State Responsibility Areas (SRA) in Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties. Several small fires have already sprung around the region including the Morgan Valley Road fire south of Lower Lake on Thursday. Residents seeking exemptions to the ban are asked to contact the Lake County Air Quality Management District at (707) 263-7000. The Lake County Risk Reduction Authority is conducting an Zoom meeting on May 6, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the subject of preparing for fire season. Zoom Webinar:
Lower Lake, CALake County News

Firefighters respond to blazes near Lower Lake, Upper Lake

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters were hard at work on both sides of the county on Thursday fighting vegetation fires. Work on the Sky fire near Lower Lake continued from the afternoon into the evening, while a shorter response was required for an escaped control burn near Scotts Valley. The...