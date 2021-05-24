newsbreak-logo
Euro zone bond yields steady below multi-month highs thanks to Lagarde

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were broadly steady on Monday, as dovish comments at the end of last week from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde kept borrowing costs below recent multi-month highs. A dearth of economic data and a holiday in parts of Europe...

