Today's analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, easyJet, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren, Boeing...

5/24/2021 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The company is witnessing a positive sentiment on better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which also reflected a return to top and bottom line growth. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and Asia regions and brand strength. Also, accelerating digital capabilities, enhanced marketing efforts, cost-savings plans and reduction in structural woes contributed to quarterly growth. Further, improved gross margin and reduced costs aided performance. Further, the company provided an upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, the company witnessed elevated marketing investments in the quarter, which partly hurt results. Also, it anticipates cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing expenses to remain a drag in fiscal 2022.”