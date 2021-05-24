newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Today's analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, easyJet, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren, Boeing...

By Romain Fournier
marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo start the week, target price improvements on Applied Materials, Diageo, Glacier Bancorp, Premier Foods, or Ross Stores. Societe Generale changed Britvic's rating. Adient : BofA Securities adjusts price target to $47 From $45, maintains Underperform rating. Aptiv : BofA Securities change PT to $130 from $132, stays Underperform. Applied...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Stock Price#Premier Foods#Societe Generale#Bofa Securities#Aptiv#Pt#Gentex Corporation#Barclays#Equal Weight#Mkm Partners#The Boeing Company#Cairn Energy#Diageo#Buy Rating Pfizer#Easyjet#Price Target#Target Price Improvements#Hsbc Upgrades#Gbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Marketspulse2.com

EDU Stock Price: $14.40 Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) have received a $14.40 price target by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) have received a price target decrease from $20.10 to $14.40 by Goldman Sachs. Even though Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho removed New Oriental Education from the brokerage’s “Conviction List,” a “Buy” rating on the shares was kept.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $351.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

5/24/2021 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The company is witnessing a positive sentiment on better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which also reflected a return to top and bottom line growth. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and Asia regions and brand strength. Also, accelerating digital capabilities, enhanced marketing efforts, cost-savings plans and reduction in structural woes contributed to quarterly growth. Further, improved gross margin and reduced costs aided performance. Further, the company provided an upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, the company witnessed elevated marketing investments in the quarter, which partly hurt results. Also, it anticipates cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing expenses to remain a drag in fiscal 2022.”
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Applied Materials Is Trading Higher Today

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) is trading higher Monday morning after the company received a slew of price target increases on Friday following better-than-expected earnings. What Happened: On May 20, Applied Materials reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.51...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $102.00 at Piper Sandler

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.95.
Businessinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Ralph Lauren Corp

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Hold rating on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) on Friday, setting a price target of $111, which is approximately 8.33% below the present share price of $121.09. Yih expects Ralph Lauren Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the second quarter...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Why Applied Materials Analysts Are Largely Bullish After Q2 Earnings

Chip equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported forecast-beating results for the fiscal year second quarter. The Applied Materials Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating on Applied Materials shares and increased the price target from $137 to $139. Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an Outperform...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ralph Lauren Stock Fell as Much as 10% Today

Shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) fell just shy of 10% at one point in morning trading on May 20. The retailer, which controls multiple brands, reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings today. Although the news was actually fairly upbeat, investors sold the stock. So what. Ralph Lauren brought in $1.29 billion...
Businessinvesting.com

Ralph Lauren Plunges As CEO Says Not Completely Done With Covid

Investing.com – Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares fell more than 8% Thursday after Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said, “We're not completely done with Covid.”. The restoration of a dividend, suspended due to the pandemic, didn’t help the stock price. Louvet’s comments during a call for analysts come at a time...
MarketsStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren Drops After Report; Firm Reinstates Dividend

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report fell sharply after the apparel and home-products company reported fourth-quarter results that missed estimates. The fashion house also reinstated the quarterly dividend at 68.75 cents a share, in line with the payout pre-pandemic. Shares of the New York company at last check...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Ralph Lauren

Stocks traded higher Thursday following three days of losses for the S&P 500 and after U.S. jobless claims fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about how to trade Ralph Lauren after its earnings report, the waning interest in GameStop and AMC and a return to normal in the markets on Thursday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

HSBC Stock Receives “Hold” As Its Average Rating From Analysts

HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) has received “hold” as its average rating from 18 research firms responsible for covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. 5 research analysts issued a rating of “sell”, 11 have issued a rating of “hold” and 2 have issued a rating of “buy” on the HSBC stock. The average target price for 12 months among brokers updating the coverage of the company’s shares during the past year stands at $21.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Ralph Lauren A Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q4

Investing.com - Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) A reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Ralph Lauren A announced earnings per share of $-1.01 on revenue of $1.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.7489 on revenue of $1.21B. Ralph Lauren A shares...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall...