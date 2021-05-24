JcbNext : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.