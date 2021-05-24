Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni delivers 2021/22 Small Business Development Budget Vote, 25 May

Department of Small Business Development delivers budget vote 36 virtually. The Department of Small Business Development led by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will deliver Budget Vote 36 on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. Minister Ntshavheni will use the platform to inform Parliament and society at large on how the department has been able to support and empower SMMEs and Co-operatives in the previous financial year but also how resources will be allocated for the next financial year with the sole purpose of improving the economic standing of South African entrepreneurs.