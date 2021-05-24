newsbreak-logo
USD/BRL: Bullish Reversal Resists Bearish Trading Sentiment

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince reaching a low water mark of nearly 5.1900 on the 7th of May, the USD/BRL has consistently proven that support remains durable and, in fact, has shown an inclination to incrementally increase. The USD/BRL has again proven it is often resistant to major correlations in global Forex. But before traders give us their bearish perspectives which they may have been testing since late March, they need to accept the notion that the USD/BRL remains a speculative opportunity because of its tendency to produce head-scratching results.

