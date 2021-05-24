Future-Proofing the Classroom with Touchless Audio
There is no denying that the last several months have been difficult for the education industry, particularly for students and educators who have had to adapt to remote learning environments on a dime, without compromising the quality of schooling—all while grappling with multiple global crises. It was not always an easy or smooth transition, but there are some silver linings and bright spots that came from these tough circumstances. This is especially true in the case of educational technology.www.avnetwork.com