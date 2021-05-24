newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar stuck near 3-month lows, bitcoin struggles

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The dollar was pinned near three-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Monday, as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier. The dollar index hovered around the 90 mark, broadly flat on the day and close to a...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Europe#Economic Recovery#Infrastructure#Currency Markets#Global Stock Markets#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#The White House#Senate#Republican#Rakuten Securities#Three Month Lows#Major Currencies#Currency Analysts#Record Highs#U S Inflation#Economic Outlook#Traders#Currency Strategist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Marketsblockchain.news

Bitcoin Inflows Into Exchanges Hits a 5-Month Low

The Bitcoin (BTC) market has faced both highs and lows so far this year. After breaching the previous record of $20,000 in December 2020, the top cryptocurrency scaled to heights since a twelve-year journey after hitting $64.8k in mid-April. Nevertheless, a sharp correction was imminent because it drove Bitcoin’s price...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Yen falls to 2-week low on US jobless claims

The Japanese yen is under pressure, as USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 109.86, up 0.66%. Inflation levels remain at very low levels in Japan, and with the economic downturn due to Covid, there is little reason to expect that this will change anytime soon. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the Bank of Japan’s preferred gauge of inflation, dipped to -0.1% in March, down from zero a month earlier. The index has mustered just one gain in the past 13 months.
Businessinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Slide On Hawkish Fedspeak; Oil Falters

Contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 declined in trading on Thursday, and European stocks fluctuated as the market attempted to price in the odds of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and the effect it could have on the economic recovery after pandemic-related lockdowns. Oil retreated...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CHF hangs near multi-month lows, around mid-0.8900s

USD/CHF, so far, has been struggling to register any meaningful recovery from multi-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and extended some support. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF, though did little to impress bullish traders. The USD/CHF pair extended...
Businesseconomies.com

Gold rises above $1,900 barrier, hits 4-month peak

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains for the second day, jumping above the $1,900 barrier, and hit a 4-month high as expectations for tightening the US monetary policy in early 2023 receded. Gold prices rose 0.6% to $1,910.01 an ounce, after opening at $1,899.09, and hit a high of...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Recovery moves battle 1.2200 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low, offered for the second consecutive day. DXY tracks US Treasury yields to defend 90.00, trade news, Fedspeak entertain markets. German data, US Durable Goods Orders and central bankers eyed. EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.2200, picking up bids of late, heading into Thursday’s European session....
Businesskitco.com

Gold firms above $1,900/ounce on easing yields, dovish Fed

* Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida. May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,903.05 per ounce by 12:03 a.m. EDT (1603 GMT) after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,903.40 per ounce.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Price Outlook: Is a USD/CAD Reversal on the Horizon?

USD/CAD posted an encouraging bounce off recent lows to avoid deeper losses. That said, the pair remains near its lowest levels in nearly four years and calling a bottom at this stage could be presumptuous. Further still, IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders continue to increase their long-exposure, suggesting...