Chinese bitcoin miners brace for impact amid regulatory uncertainty

By Wolfie Zhao
theblockcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s State Council made a comment about cracking down on bitcoin trading and mining activities on Friday. While the regulatory hammer has yet to drop officially, the suspension has pushed some bitcoin miners to look further afield. A comment made in China's State Council meeting about cracking down on bitcoin...

