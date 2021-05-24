Severe Drought in Barry County.
The National Weather Service has upgraded parts of Michigan including Barry County to Severe Drought Conditions including Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren and southern Muskegon County do to a lack of rain. So far the Hastings Climatological Weather Station has recorded at half inch of rain for this May, compared to 7.25 inches in May of last year. also adding to the problem Hastings only received 41 inches of snow through the winter. The normal snow fall is between 75 and 80 inches for a winter season.wbch.com