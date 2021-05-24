Severe Drought in Barry County.

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Except for locations very close to Lake Michigan, and large urban areas, as of 4 am, temperature are currently near to below freezing. Over areas near and north of route 20, temperatures are in the mid 20s currently. In these area, a hard freeze is expected. Temperatures will quickly rise above freezing once the sun rises just after 6 am this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.