Bucks Prepare For Game 2

The Chicago Bulls had one job. With the ability to clinch a 26.3 percent shot at a top-4 pick with a loss (the Bulls first-round pick sent to Orlando in the Vucevic trade was top-4 protected), the Bulls decided to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings did their job tonight by losing their respective games, thus creating a three-way tie in the league standings. This means the Bulls saw their 26.3 percent advantage drop … but I’m not going to speak to how much right now.