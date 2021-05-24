newsbreak-logo
NBA

Bucks Prepare For Game 2

By Tom King
wsau.com
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat in game two of their playoff series tonight at Fiserv Forum. Pre game at 6pm on AM1390 & FM 93.9 The Game. The Bucks beat the Heat in Game one on Saturday 109-107 in overtime. Coach Mike Budenholzer...

