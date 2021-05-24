Bucks Prepare For Game 2

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks will meet with the Chicago Bulls in NBA action in United Center, IL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). Milwaukee will play in the second of a back-to-back match after racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and cruising to a 122-108 home win over Miami the night before. Milwaukee (46-25) had 29 assists on 46 field goals and shot 54 percent overall. On a combined 15-for-21 shooting, Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to lead Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 3rd at 46-25 in the Eastern Conference.