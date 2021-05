Call of Duty Warzone is perhaps one of the best iterations of the ‘battle royale’ genre we have seen to date. Something pretty impressive given that we’re seen plenty of them (with seemingly a lot more to come). However, like many games of this type, one issue has plagued the title since its release a little over a year ago. Namely, cheaters. Well, while that particular war might never be won, it seems clear that developer Raven Software is not throwing in the towel just yet as following an official Twitter post, they have confirmed that with a fresh ban wave implemented, over 500,000 accounts have now been permanently shut down.