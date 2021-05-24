newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Former Bulldog, Hawks legend claims racial discrimination at restaurant

By WSB TV
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCxvV_0a91qQBt00

An NBA Hall of Famer who spent most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks says he was refused service restaurant at a Buckhead restaurant known for it’s French Bistro style food.

Hawks legend and broadcaster Dominique Wilkins posted on Twitter Saturday that he’d been turned away from grabbing a meal at Le Bilboquet restaurant in the “Shops of Buckhead” plaza. Wilkins posted a photo on Twitter and said the restaurant denied him service.

Wilkins believes he was turned away due to the color of his skin.

The restaurant was made aware of the post later in the day and posted a response stating:

“We do our best to accommodate all of our guests. We have a “business casual” dress code which includes jeans & sneakers but prohibits athletic clothing including sweat pants & tops. The definition of “casual” is ever evolving, we strive to maintain our policy requirements daily.”

Later Sunday, the restaurant issued a new statement apologizing to Wilkins, reading:

“We want to apologize to Mr. Wilkins for his experience at our restaurant and also for any confusion our dress code may have caused. We in no way intended for him to feel unwanted, and welcome an open dialogue with him. Our upscale dining experience and our brand’s culture is made up of multiple elements, which include our music, our food and our patrons’ attire. We continue to strive to manifest our dining experience in a way that is exciting and most importantly, inclusive.”

The original statement has since been removed.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Wilkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Bulldog#Food Drink#France#The Atlanta Hawks#French#Jeans#Nba Hall Of Famer#Hawks Legend#Service Restaurant#Mr Wilkins#Le Bilboquet Restaurant#Twitter Saturday#Broadcaster Dominique#Style#Clothing#Pants#Tops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NBAfoxbangor.com

Basketball Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Racism

Dominique Wilkins says he was straight-up denied service at an Atlanta restaurant because of the color of his skin, but the restaurant shot back, saying it was simply enforcing a dress code that was colorblind. The basketball Hall of Famer says he was denied service at Le Bilboquet restaurant, saying,...
NBArnbcincy.com

NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is “No Slam Dunk!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, NBA Hall Of Famer & Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, called into the show with his girlfriend, Sharon Chambers, to describe their interaction at LeBiloquet in Buckhead. In the interview, Wilkins describes the interaction after being refused service as racist & will not go back to their establishment ever again.
NBAPosted by
WGAU

Restaurant issues apology to Hawks legend after he was refused service

ATLANTA — An NBA Hall of Famer who spent most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks says he was refused service restaurant at a Buckhead restaurant known for its French Bistro style food. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hawks legend and broadcaster Dominique Wilkins...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Racially Charged Comment To Ja Morant’s Father Latest NBA Fan Incident

NBA fans are back in arenas across the league for the playoffs and don’t know how to act. We saw the emotion New York Knicks fans had after the team won its first playoff game in eight years, treating the victory like they already won the title. But on a much less civilized end of the spectrum, spectators have been in the news for the wrong reasons of late.
NBAwashingtoninformer.com

Kwame Brown Dishes Out the Unadulterated Truth

Punctuated by a fusillade of racial epithets, sexual innuendo and enough profanity to make a rapper blush, the eruption on social media last week of a feud between three African-American, ex-professional basketball players could easily be dismissed as a banal — albeit entertaining — barroom brawl between retired jocks with too much time on their hands, yet nothing to say.
MLSWashington Post

George Floyd changed the world of athlete activism

One week after George Floyd was killed by the now fired and convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Gianna “Gigi” Floyd’s four-word, five-second declaration went viral. One year later, in many ways her prophetic statement holds true — her father did change the world. The police killing of George Floyd...
NBAHipHopDX.com

Killer Mike Puts 'Racist' Atlanta Restaurant On Blast In Dominique Wilkins' Name

Atlanta, GA – Basketball legend Dominique Wilkins recently accused Atlanta restaurant Le Bilboquet of denying him service simply because of the color of his skin. Even though the restaurant staff claimed they were only “enforcing the dress code,” Wilkins walked away feeling mistreated. “In my many years in the world,...
NBABleacher Report

Jazz Governor Ryan Smith Apologizes to Ja Morant: 'We Are Embarrassed and Sorry'

Utah Jazz chairman Ryan Smith offered a public apology to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Morant's family after the point guard's parents were subjected to racist and harmful comments by three separate fans attending Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday. Ryan Smith @RyanQualtrics. Memphis Grizzlies and...