Baseball

Bulldog baseball team gears up for SEC tourney

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
The Georgia Bulldog baseball team is set to begin play in the SEC Tournament, taking on LSU in a first round game that is set for 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. The tournament is taking place in Hoover Alabama.

From Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications…

All-session ticket books can be purchased for $110 each. Single session tickets, if available, will sell for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.SECticketoffice.com or by calling 1-877-332-7804.

The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., May 25-30. The tournament will feature 12 teams with seeds 5-12 playing in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games are scheduled to be played throughout the week with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at 3 pm ET on ESPN2.

Due to circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will operate at reduced capacity at the Hoover Met for the 2021 SEC Tournament.

Other important information to know for the 2021 edition of the SEC Baseball Tournament:

· All seats will be reserved, and there will be no general admission seating due to COVID protocols.

· Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the stadium, as well as in public spaces, such as concourses, restrooms and concessions lines. Fans are encouraged to wear face coverings when seated.

· The tournament is a mobile ticket only event. All fans will need a mobile ticket to enter the stadium.

· Although there will be no Fan Fest activities in the Finley Center in 2021 due to the pandemic, a limited number of fan entertainment activities will be held outside the Finley Center throughout the week.

· The SEC’s clear bag policy will be in effect as usual for the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Athens, GA
