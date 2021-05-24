South Korean President visits Commerce

The President of South Korea paid a weekend visit to Jackson County: President Moon Jae-In toured the SK facility in Commerce, a plant that will crank out batteries for electric cars and eventually employ more than two thousand workers.

From the AJC…

A day after meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, Moon used his visit to SK Battery America — a multibillion-dollar facility just off I-85 near Commerce — to tout the growing electric vehicle technology industry and the strong relationship between his country, the U.S. and Georgia.

He was accompanied during his visit by dignitaries including Georgia’s U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Gov. Brian Kemp.