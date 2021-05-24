A Three-Step Guide to Tackling Procrastination, From Ancient Greek Philosophy

Age-old lessons on boosting productivity.

Most of us have big plans; we strive to be the best versions of ourselves. But, when faced with the daily challenge of how to get there, we get distracted, put off our dreams, and fall victim to akrasia: where we act against our better judgment.

Procrastination is an ancient problem that has been discussed and debated for centuries. Socrates, for example, argued akrasia is impossible, denying we can procrastinate or act against our better judgments.

Our first-hand experiences tell us procrastination is possible. Evident from the fact I repeatedly put off work assignments to watch TV. There are two ways of explaining events like these:

Socrates was right, and we can’t act against our better judgments. If so, you procrastinate because you misjudge procrastination (or relaxation) as the best thing to do (or, at the very least, you fail to judge the action you are avoiding the best to do.)

Or Socrates was wrong. We want to perform an action and judge it best, but we fall victim to akrasia — our lack of self-control results in procrastination.

Regardless of which explanation you adopt, the negative consequences that follow are undeniable. Procrastination can trigger poor mental health (including increased guilt and anxiety,) and lowered self-esteem. Not to mention the inevitable reduction in job productivity and performance.

In the words of Charles Dickens:

“My advice is, never do tomorrow what you can do today. Procrastination is the thief of time. Collar him!”

Even thousands of years ago, Greek philosophers acknowledged that procrastination was an enemy of time — and they rigorously discussed how to avoid it.

Why Do We Procrastinate?

The first hurdle in tackling this counterproductive trait is identifying why exactly it takes place. During the 3rd Century (BC,) several Stoic Philosophers took it upon themselves to explore this very question. Here are some candidates they discussed, according to author Ryan Holiday.

We Want to Be Perfect

“We don’t abandon our pursuits because we despair of ever perfecting them.” — Epictetus, Discourses, 1.2.37b

Whether you’re working that important job proposal, training for a 100m race, or painting your garage — when you care about the result of a task, most of us want to be our very best. We want to be perfect.

The problem, as Epictetus highlights, is that we are human, and perfection is rarely (if ever) achieved. In chasing it, we fall victim to procrastination in two ways:

We keep putting the task off, waiting for the “right time” to start — and that day never comes. When we’ve successfully completed a task, we continue working on it in an attempt to make it “perfect.” Instead of doing so, we would be better moving on to the next challenge.

We Put it Off

“Putting things off is the biggest waste of life: It snatches away each day as it comes and denies us the present by promising the future.” — Seneca

Often, we put things off because we believe we have all the time in the world — and we self-justify our actions using contingent factors. “I don’t feel like it” or “I’ve got time later in the week.”

As Seneca points out, every passing moment is an opportunity we won’t get back. With a limited amount of time, we need to act now to get to where we want to be. The more we put things off, the more likely it is that tasks will pile up and we will start feeling overwhelmed.

A Three-Step Guide to Tackling Procrastination

Even when the leading reasons for procrastination are widely known, we still fall prey to it. Solutions to this attack on our productivity have been widely discussed throughout history.

1. Practice Enkrateia

Having accepted that most of us fall victim to akrasia (translating to “a lack of command,”) Greek philosopher Aristotle coined its’ antonym “Enkrateia” in an attempt to combat this flaw in human behavior.

The term directly translates as “to be in power over oneself.” In today’s terms, we refer to it as “having self-control” which is easier said than done.

On one account, regaining power means developing habits that help us self-govern, and dictate our own lives. For us, that means focusing on habits that lead to sustainable long-term productivity. According to writer Gui Costin, there are numerous ways you could cultivate these habits, including:

a. Kickstarting your desired habits by breaking them into their smaller component parts and focusing on those. If, for example, you want to read more — start reading a chapter a day.

b. If you feel overwhelmed or your goals feel impossible and you want to give up, forget about the end result. Instead of abandoning your goals, stay true to your habits but adapt them so they are realistic. If, for example, you’re too busy to read a chapter a day — read ten pages instead.

We all have different circumstances, availability, and skills. But progress is progress no matter how big or small. By dedicating yourself to achieving incremental amounts each day, you are cultivating the habits needed.

In short, you’ll have the self-discipline to work on your goals, regardless of distractions, your desires, or circumstances. In the words of philosopher and virtue ethicist Rosalind Hurtshouse:

“[…] Aristotle introduces the [idea of a] continent or self-controlled type of human being, (who has enkrateia)... Simply, the continent character ist the one who, typically, knowing what he should do, does it, contrary to her desires”

2. Be Critical of the Inessential

“It is essential for you to remember that the attention you give to any action should be in due proportion to its worth…” — Marcus Aurelius

Sometimes, we procrastinate because we are focusing on too many things at once; and that leaves us feeling overwhelmed. So much so, that we don’t know where to start, and end giving up.

At other times, we focus on small tedious tasks, rather than the important ones that contribute to our goals. Often because doing so is easier than facing the challenge ahead.

What we fail to realize is that not all work is equal. In fact, some can be counterproductive. In this case, putting off what’s important to work on what’s easy, is itself a form of procrastination.

Knowing this, Aurelius argues that the key to a productive and tranquil life is doing less. By this, he doesn’t mean “do nothing,” he means: focus on what’s essential. Do less, better.

Think how your life would improve if you cut out all unnecessary work. Rather than procrastinating, imagine you woke up every morning, focused, and got your essential work done in a matter of hours. What would you do with all that newfound stress-free spare time?

A lot of what we think we “must-do” is inessential. Don’t let these pointless tasks overwhelm you. By exclusively focusing on what’s important, you’ll be able to double-down on your goals; while simultaneously enjoying that newfound spare-time and space for tranquility.

3. Be Aware of Your Mortality

If today was your last day on Earth, how would you spend it? As humans with a finite existence — any waking moment could be our last. Time is the one currency that, once it’s spent, we can never get back. So why do we waste it procrastinating?

Stoic philosopher, Seneca (54BC — 39AD,) reminded us of our mortality when he asserted:

“We are not given a short life but we make it short, and we are not ill-supplied but wasteful of it.”

Sure, we all need a rest every once in a while, but everything should be taken in moderation. You won’t achieve your dreams by binge-watching Netflix, or aimlessly scrolling through social media feeds.

If you have something you want to do, do it now. For all you know, this could be your last day on earth, don’t waste it.

Eternal Recurrence

In discussing the common habit of wasting time, continental philosopher, Fredrich Nietzsche outlined a clever way to assess whether an action was worth your time.

His doctrine of recurrence asks us to imagine that, at the end of today, a devil casts a spell on you. He tells you you are to live this day, exactly the same an infinite amount of times over. The question is:

“Would you not throw yourself down and gnash your teeth and curse the demon who spoke thus? Or have you once experienced a tremendous moment when you would have answered him: “You are a god and never have I heard anything more divine.” — Nietzsche (The Gay Science.)

On his account, we are not performing the actions we truly desire, unless we would thank the Devil with open arms.

According to Nietzsche, we should live each day like we were going to have to live it a thousand times over. In doing so, we will stop aimlessly wasting time on the things we don’t care about, and go all-in on what we truly desire.

Final Thoughts

Procrastination is an age-old problem that mankind has grappled with for centuries. We all have big plans, but procrastination gets in the way and prevents us from getting there.

If, for whatever reason, you find yourself falling prey to this counterproductive trait, you should:

Practice Enkrateia: Start by taking small steps to help develop the habits that will leave you “in power over oneself.” Learn to have the self-discipline to do what’s right, regardless of your desires, emotions or circumstances. Be critical of the inessential. Strip back the complications in your life that are causing you overwhelm. Exclusively focus on work that’s necessary and essential. In doing so, you can go all-in on what you care about, and will have much more time to focus on it. Be aware of your mortality. Given every waking moment could be your last, you should stop wasting your time. Only perform the actions you would be prepared to live a thousand times over — those being the ones you truly desire.

In following these steps, you will be putting greater weight on your actions and taking responsibility for them. Rather than being the victim of procrastination, you will be affirming a positive and productive future.

In the words of Pablo Picasso:

“Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone”

The Apeiron Blog — Big Questions, Made Simple.

We know that Philosophy can seem complicated at times. To make things simple, we compile together the best articles, news, reading lists — and other free resources to guide you on your journey. To continue with us, follow us on Medium and sign up to our free mailing list.