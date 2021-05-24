newsbreak-logo
Environment

Cloudy skies remain overnight; tracking 2 potential rain events

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 New Jersey meteorologists are tracking two potential rain events for the upcoming week, following a 14-day period without any significant rainfall. Meteorologist Dave Curren says the first event is expected for Wednesday, and a second one is expected late Friday night going into Saturday. Monday saw a significant...

newjersey.news12.com
State
New Jersey State
#Memorial Day Weekend#Sunny Skies#The Overnight#Meteorologists#Warming Temperatures#Cloudy Skies#Rain#Highs#Sunshine#Meteorologist Dave Curren#Tracking
