UFC

Joshua Fabia Gives His Side Of Why He & Sanchez Split & It Gets Ugly

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Fabia has spoken out for the first time on his split with former client and UFC legend Diego Sanchez in a wild and explosive interview. In a Behind The Scenes With Summer Helene interview released Friday, Joshua Fabia spilled his guts on the separation between him and Diego Sanchez. Fabia had served as Sanchez’s coach, manager, trainer, and guru for two years after Sanchez made the decision to depart from Jackson Wink MMA in 2019. The interview was extremely disjointed, full of interruptions and unfinished thoughts, yet Fabia still managed to give very long-winded responses, hence the neverending interruptions.

