Joshua Fabia Gives His Side Of Why He & Sanchez Split & It Gets Ugly

Donald Cerrone was looking forward to fighting Diego Sanchez and says it’s sad that the TUF 1 winner let Joshua Fabia take over his life. For the past couple of fights, Sanchez has just had Fabia in his corner, and many criticized the move. However, the two appeared to get along, but recently, Fabia has been posting videos of his disputes with the UFC, and Sanchez was released from the UFC and pulled from his scrap with Cerrone.