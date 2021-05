Everything today is changing faster than one can keep pace with. Reskilling is becoming a priority for L&D more than ever before. And thus, learning is earning a much-deserved, crucial spot in organizations. This is validated by LinkedIn’s Workplace Learning Report [1] which states that 94% of employees said investment in Learning and Development is one of the major reasons they would decide to stay in a role for longer. L&D stakeholders are now getting a seat at the table for not just providing compliance training, but also for employee engagement and motivation. The current times demand continuous learning and creating a culture and environment to support it, rather than one single long course or classroom workshop that employees need to undergo. Such a cultural shift needs a mindset change at every level across the organization. It needs empowered employees who believe in learning and growing at every step.