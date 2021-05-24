4 Tips for Getting Special Fit Kids’ Glasses Just Right

Chores have been in my life since I was eight years-old. It started with cutting the grass in our backyard, making my bed and keeping my room clean. As an incentive I got a small allowance and was aloud to purchase once thing every couple of months, while also saving some of that money. Fast forward to today and chores are much different. Every day my wife and I have to keep a two-story, three bedroom/bathroom house clean and honestly, the chores never stop. I’m not even counting washing the dishes, doing the laundry and cleaning out two litter boxes. Eventually we’ll have kids which just creates even more chores but health-wise, this may not be a bad thing. According to Medical Xpress, chores make your brain bigger and stronger.