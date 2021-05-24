newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

4 Tips for Getting Special Fit Kids’ Glasses Just Right

By Danielle Crull
invisionmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITTING KIDS WITH correctly sized eyewear is essential for the proper development of their vision. That means not too big and not too small. However, there are times when a larger eye size may be ideal or even necessary. Frames that have the child’s eyes centered top to bottom and left to right are considered “optimal fit,” but occasionally there are reasons why this is not the best for your patient. I’m sharing four reasons why you may need to fit your little patient with a larger eye size than conventional wisdom dictates.

invisionmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#The Glasses#Safety Glasses#Lenses#Eye Care#Child Care#Eye Protection#Patient Care#Child Safety#Trivex#Optimal Fit#Special Care#Frames#Eyes#Unnecessary Weight#Wheelchairs#Vision#Bottom#Nystagmus#Special Consideration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsEyewitness News

Tips for Organizing Kid Clutter

Do you feel like your living space is always cluttered with kid stuff? Professional Organizer and owner of The Realistic Organizer, Stefanie Jones, is sharing some great tips for organizing kid clutter! For more organizing tips visit therealisticorganizer.com.
Hopedale, ILcourierpapers.com

Kids Fitness, Fun Camp to be offered during June

Kick off the summer by turning up the fun for your kids! Register them for the Hopedale Wellness Center Kids Fitness and Fun Camp during the month of June. Each Tuesday, June 8-29, from 9—11 a.m., Kindergarten through fifth grade students can be a part of the Hopedale Wellness Center Program.
KidsThrive Global

4 best tips For Getting Stubborn Kid out of Bed

There you are, wondering whether your little Angel can be ranked as stubborn. A stubborn kid doesn’t have to be the uncontrollable, always wailing kid. No! In this case, we are spanning a stubborn kid as the very late setters. There are early risers and late setters. Away with the...
Skin Careindyschild.com

Sun Safety Tips for Kids

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and dermatologists are reminding parents to apply sunscreen to their children when they play outdoors. Though skin cancer typically appears much later in life, protecting your child’s skin at an early age prevents burns and long-lasting damage to the skin. According to the World...
Altoona, PAMirror

The kids are always right

For so many years, I’ve used the pages of this newspaper to malign my children, for good and bad, mostly for good because it’s brought me awards for writing and fandom from my demographics. But as mad as they make me — and I will never truly be allowed to...
impressiveinteriordesign.com

5 Tips On How To Steam Clothes The Right Way

Nobody likes wearing wrinkly clothes, am I right? Yet, when the time comes to iron them, you will probably search for anyone else in your family who is willing to do that on your behalf. You’ll ask for a favor, they’ll grumble and eventually, one of you will have to do it, which means that one of you will have to start frowning. In case you live alone, then you’ll have the same conversation with yourself and the bottom line is that you’ll start frowning.
Amazongaminglyfe.com

GUNNAR’s New ‘Rush” Glasses Aimed to Protect Kids & Teens

As screen times continue to rise among kids and teens, GUNNAR offers the ultimate solution with doctor-recommended lens technology. GUNNAR Optiks today announced “Rush,” the newest addition to the GUNNAR Youth lineup of blue light blocking glasses designed specifically for kids and teens ages 4-8, 8-12, and 12+. “Rush” joins a stacked lineup of GUNNAR Youth gaming and computer glasses that carry elements of their doctor-recommended patented lens technology which help reduce dry eyes and block harmful blue light.
KidsHip Homeschool Moms

8 Tips for Helping Special Needs Kids Transition from School Year to Summer

* This post may contain affiliate links or sponsored content. *. Many children have trouble making the transition from the school year to summer vacation. The same can be (and often is) true of transitioning from summer back to school in the fall. My oldest child (now an adult) has autism. For her, transitioning from one season to another (and even from one activity to another) was often a huge source of stress and anxiety. With years of experience, I’ve learned to minimize the stress and, thankfully, she’s mellowed as she’s grown up. It can still be stressful making transitions, though, especially with younger children.
Relationshipsmomblogsociety.com

Planning tips for a special post-CoVid family holiday

The past 18 months have not been easy. We are all keen to say goodbye to the stressful CoVid restrictions. Many families are planning to take an extra special holiday to celebrate and help them to get their lives back on track. They are ready to book the moment travel...
Travelroguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Travel Tips – How to Plan for Traveling with Kids

Families that travel with kids typically know electronic tablets and other gadgets and activities can make the journey easier, and vacation rentals can make the stay more relaxing and affordable. These tips from the experts at Vrbo can help make it easier to hit the road with kids, whether it’s...
RelationshipsPosted by
Chicago Parents

Tips for Flying with Kids During Pandemic

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes increasingly available, more families are starting to plan summer vacations. As if traveling by air weren’t already difficult with kids in tow, pandemic restrictions add another layer of complication. “We are already at a point where fully immunized people may travel, gather, work, and play...
Amherst, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Special spa day for kids

Spoil your kids with a relaxing day at the spa. Lolajoy’s Powder Room is located on Leavitt Road in Amherst.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Oakley Kato Fit Like a Mask, Not a Pair of Glasses

If you watched the 2020 Superbowl, you saw the game’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes, wearing a unique pair of sunglasses that you’d never seen before. The Oakley Kato debuted during that game, and now they’re finally coming available to the general public. You’ll also like:. The Kato sunglasses have been highly...
Home & Gardenthegirlsun.com

Six easy tips to strip laundry the right way

Laundry stripping is a deep soaking method which is designed to slowly drain an item of all the built-up residue from laundry detergent, hard water, body oils and more. A washing machine is an effective tool to clean clothes, but cleaning agents can also deposit harsh insoluble chemicals on them. Express.co.uk has compiled a guide of some easy tips to strip laundry.
Dementiakiss951.com

A Study Just Proved That A Physically Fit Brain Starts With Chores

Chores have been in my life since I was eight years-old. It started with cutting the grass in our backyard, making my bed and keeping my room clean. As an incentive I got a small allowance and was aloud to purchase once thing every couple of months, while also saving some of that money. Fast forward to today and chores are much different. Every day my wife and I have to keep a two-story, three bedroom/bathroom house clean and honestly, the chores never stop. I’m not even counting washing the dishes, doing the laundry and cleaning out two litter boxes. Eventually we’ll have kids which just creates even more chores but health-wise, this may not be a bad thing. According to Medical Xpress, chores make your brain bigger and stronger.
Phillips County, KSphillipscounty.org

Tips to Choosing the Right Type of Artificial Grass

Artificial grass has become trendy for most people who want to beautify their gardens. There are various types of synthetic grass and vary in colors and thickness. Deciding on the suitable artificial grass to buy for your lawn can be a tricky experience. Most people make the biggest mistake when choosing the right synthetic turf for their lawn is and focusing on the budget alone will give you the wrong choice of synthetic grass. However, there are essential factors to consider when choosing suitable artificial grass for your lawn. Here are tips to consider when choosing the right type of artificial grass.
Skin Caresantaclaritamagazine.com

Dental Sealants Not Just for Kids!

Prevention shouldn’t have an age limit – here’s why you should start getting sealants on your permanent teeth. There is a common misconception among patients that dental sealants are just for kids. However, this simple preventative measure can deliver benefits to patients of all ages. It’s time to change the way you think about sealants. Dental sealants are an economical and a longer-term preventive solution: when intact, they can protect teeth for years. In fact, a series of studies found that patients who received occlusal sealants saw a 73% reduction in caries compared to those who only received fluoride varnish.
WorkoutsLima News

Fitness tip: Stop and take a breath

Feeling stressed? Stop what you’re doing for just a couple minutes and do some deep breathing. Increasing oxygen intake lowers stress and burns extra calories.