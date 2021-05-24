4 Tips for Getting Special Fit Kids’ Glasses Just Right
FITTING KIDS WITH correctly sized eyewear is essential for the proper development of their vision. That means not too big and not too small. However, there are times when a larger eye size may be ideal or even necessary. Frames that have the child’s eyes centered top to bottom and left to right are considered “optimal fit,” but occasionally there are reasons why this is not the best for your patient. I’m sharing four reasons why you may need to fit your little patient with a larger eye size than conventional wisdom dictates.invisionmag.com