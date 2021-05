You aren’t alone right now if you feel frazzled and burned out. In the midst of the pandemic, 76 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they were experiencing burnout. You might be sharing those feelings, whether it’s because you’ve lost your sense of boundaries by working from home, you’ve been supervising your kids’ schoolwork, you’re tending to vulnerable relatives or you’ve had to keep showing up to a potentially dangerous workplace. You’re also not alone if you have team members and colleagues who are feeling equally crispy.