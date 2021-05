(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to end the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since March 2020. On Friday, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 240, extending the emergency for 30 days until mid-June. Murphy wants lawmakers to pass “legislation that will allow the public health emergency to expire, but ensure that we have the necessary tools and flexibility to continue the fight against the pandemic, including the vaccination efforts that are our highest priority,” the governor said in a news release.