The Best Lenses to Prescribe for Kids That Differentiate iECPs from Big Box and Online Too!
THERE IS AN important conversation to be had with mom and dad during the exam that should always include the cognitively aware child or tween patient. It is your version of The Magical Wonder Story Of Your Eyes! This well-crafted story you’ve developed helps children visualize the value of keeping their eyes healthy so they might always see clearly. When you help them visualize why they’re keeping their eyes healthy every day, then you can prescribe what they will need to protect them every day. Do this and the child/tween will be more engaged and likely to follow your advice.invisionmag.com