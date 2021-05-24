The Best Lenses to Prescribe for Kids That Differentiate iECPs from Big Box and Online Too!

We all know how much cats love boxes, but apparently, even the two-dimensional outline of a square box on the floor is attractive to them. A new study has found that cats will spontaneously sit inside an optical illusion that merely looks like a square. Believed to be the first of its kind, the study enlisted volunteers to observe cats in their homes. While hundreds of people signed up for the experiment, in the end the researchers got complete data on only 30 cats. Their results? That the cats chose to sit in the illusory square as often as they did the actual outline of a square — and more than the non-square arrangement. For more about this fascinating study, visit NPR.org.