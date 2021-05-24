Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright criticises Youssouf Mulumbu after Ayrshire exit
Kilmarnock players are ‘happy’ Youssouf Mulumbu has left the club mysteriously according to manager Tommy Wright. The midfielder rejoined the club for a third spell at the start of the season following a year out of football, coming after a release from Celtic. But it has not been as successful as previous spells and he was not in the squad for Kilmarnock’s 2-1 Premiership play-off first leg defeat to Dundee on Thursday.www.nottheoldfirm.com