Specialize in Primary Eyecare

I GREW UP IN family medicine. My father is a physician, my mother ran the office and two of my three sisters are registered nurses. I am a believer in primary care. It is the front line of protecting the health of our families and communities. I am also a believer in the role of the primary eyecare provider. The majority of the more than 40,000 optometrists in the United States chose their profession because they too believe in primary eyecare. Without these optometrists, literally hundreds of thousands of people living in the U.S. would not know or enjoy quality vision. Think about that for a moment. People depend on quality vision to perform well at their profession or job. They depend on quality vision to enjoy time with their family. They depend on quality vision to experience the important things in life. The mission statement for our company is, “We Help.