Premier League

Sunderland interest 'flattering' for Guy Melamed but St Johnstone stay a possibility

By Ben Banks
nottheoldfirm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Johnstone star Guy Melamed has confirmed interest from League One clubs, including Sunderland, after an ‘unstoppable’ second half of the season. Saints have not lost when Melamed has started a game this season and his form in a historic first term at St Johnstone has attracted Sunderland interest, reports confirmed by the player. Melamed is now a St Johnstone legend, having helped the club to a League Cup and Scottish Cup double against the odds.

#League Cup#Saints#Score Goals#League One#Scottish Cup#St Johnstone Lrb#Sunderland Interest#Post Match Discussion#Home#Star#Things#In Depth Debate#Exclusive Interviews#Israel
