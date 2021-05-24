Sunderland interest 'flattering' for Guy Melamed but St Johnstone stay a possibility
St Johnstone star Guy Melamed has confirmed interest from League One clubs, including Sunderland, after an ‘unstoppable’ second half of the season. Saints have not lost when Melamed has started a game this season and his form in a historic first term at St Johnstone has attracted Sunderland interest, reports confirmed by the player. Melamed is now a St Johnstone legend, having helped the club to a League Cup and Scottish Cup double against the odds.www.nottheoldfirm.com