AndaSeat has taken pride in being one of the leading manufacturers of gaming chairs, but a computer chair without a desk seems rather incomplete. Always looking for solutions to problems, AndaSeat has introduced two computer tables: the 55″ Eagle 1400 and the 47″ Masks. A good computer desk is useful not just for video games, but in this age where a lot of us are working from home a high-quality PC desk can be a good investment, so given AndaSeat’s track record and the amount of gaming and writing we do, checking out these computer tables seemed like a no-brainer. Due to the finite space of the Hardcore Gamer offices, we are only going to examine the Eagle 1400.