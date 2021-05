Should you be terrified when a blood lab opens in your neighborhood? The New York Blood Center, long headquartered on East 67th Street, is looking to expand its four-story building and reconstruct it into a nearly 600,000-square-foot life-sciences campus. With the new space, the center would expand its blood bank and research facilities across the five lower levels, and then the developer, Longfellow, would lease the remaining stories above to other research tenants. The neighbors don’t want a big new glass tower on their street, and the usual dreary NIMBY fight has begun. But this time, there’s a twist: They’re expressing concerns that the revamped Blood Center brings a risk that pathogens will escape into the Upper East Side.