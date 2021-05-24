newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ross Laidlaw signs new Ross County deal as Charlie Lakin scoops three awards

By Ben Banks
nottheoldfirm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has signed a new two-year deal at Ross County as he and Birmingham City loanee Charlie Lakin sweep up the end of the season awards. Laidlaw has signed his new deal after scooping Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season while Lakin wins Young Player of the Season, Players Young Player of the Season and Goal of the Season following a successful spell on loan from Birmingham City.

www.nottheoldfirm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Kettlewell
Person
Ross Laidlaw
Person
Charlie Lakin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Ross#New Deal#Scottish Premiership#Ross County#Motherwell#Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw#Kilmarnock#Awards#Birmingham City#Post Match Discussion#Youtube Channel#December#Exclusive Interviews#Debate#Lakin Scoops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Iain Vigurs: Ross County must play for victory against Motherwell

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs insists they cannot afford to play for a draw at Motherwell. County removed any prospect of automatic relegation when they beat Hamilton on Wednesday and moved three points above second-bottom Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. With Killie’s goal difference vastly superior, County need a point...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Ross County eyeing victory to ensure Premiership survival – Blair Spittal

Blair Spittal insists it would be folly for Ross County to play for the solitary point they need for Premiership survival against Motherwell on Sunday. Following a hard-fought 2-1 home win over bottom side Hamilton on Wednesday night, John Hughes’ side go into the final Premiership fixture of the season on Sunday at Fir Park in 10th place, three points ahead of Kilmarnock, who visit doomed Accies.
Sportsthesportsman.com

Ross County Secure SPL Survival And Force Kilmarnock Into Relegation Play-Off

Ross County are guaranteed to play in the Scottish Premiership next season after they came from behind against Motherwell to secure the 2-1 win they needed to guarantee survival. Instead it is Kilmarnock who will play Dundee in a play-off for their place in the SPL, despite winning 2-0 at bottom club Hamilton. Despite a dominant performance it wasn’t enough for Tommy Wright’s side to avoid the play-off on an intense final day, and their 28-year stint in the top flight looks under threat.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ross County secure their Scottish Premiership status with win at Motherwell

Second-half goals from veteran midfielders Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne secured Ross County’s Scottish Premiership status as they came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1. Sam Foley’s early goal, coupled with a strike by Kilmarnock at Hamilton moments later, put County into second-bottom spot and they were heading for the play-offs at half-time.
SoccerThe Independent

Charlie Gilmour signs new St Johnstone deal

Charlie Gilmour has signed a new two-year contract with St Johnstone on the eve of the Scottish Cup final. The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Perth club from Norwich during the winter transfer window and has featured three times for Saints, who are preparing for the Hampden Park showpiece against Hibernian on Saturday.
SoccerBBC

John Hughes: Ross County manager departs after securing Premiership safety

John Hughes has left his post as Ross County manager after steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety. The 56-year-old replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December with the side bottom of the division. And he secured a 10th-placed finished, thus avoiding automatic relegation and the Premiership play-off final. County announced Hughes...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Former Celtic defender to be confirmed as Ross County boss

Malky Mackay looks set to replace his former Celtic teammate John Hughes as Ross County manager. Hughes opted against staying in Dingwall after sealing a stay in the top flight courtesy of a second half comeback win over Motherwell. Now the former SFA Performance Director looks set to be unveiled as the new County manager today.
SoccerBBC

Dundee: From chaos to promotion glory for James McPake's men

From the ballot box to the boardroom and dressing room, Dundee were stalked by chaos last summer. Yet they have emerged from that "grim reality" with a late-season charge to return to the Scottish Premiership after a two-year absence. The commanding play-off final win over Kilmarnock completed a white-knuckle ride...
SoccerBBC

Barry Ferguson: Alloa Athletic to appoint former Kelty Hearts boss

Barry Ferguson is expected to be announced as Alloa Athletic manager at a media conference on Thursday morning. Newly promoted Kelty Hearts confirmed on Monday the former Rangers and Scotland captain, 43, would not be staying beyond his existing contract. Ferguson's Kelty won the League Two play-off final against Brechin...
UEFAThe Independent

Former Cardiff and Watford boss Malky Mackay takes over at Ross County

Malky Mackay has been appointed as the new manager of Ross County. The former Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss, 49, stepped down as the Scottish Football Association’s performance director last November after four years in the post. He replaces John Hughes who chose not to stay on as Staggies boss...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Charlie Carter signs new Stevenage deal

Midfielder Charlie Carter “can’t wait to get going again” after signing a new deal at Stevenage. The 24-year-old has made 60 appearances for Boro since joining the club from Chesterfield in the summer of 2019. Carter sustained a season-ending injury in February but has now secured his future, and said:...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Malky Mackay hopeful past is in past after taking Ross County reins

Malky Mackay met up with his ghosts of yesteryear after being appointed manager of Ross County. The 49-year-old former Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss, who stepped down as the Scottish Football Association’s performance director in November after four years in the post during which he was in interim charge of Scotland for a friendly game against Holland, replaces John Hughes who left on Monday despite steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety.
UEFABBC

Ross County: Malky Mackay is appointed manager at Scottish Premiership club

Malky Mackay says he has "nothing to hide" after his appointment as Ross County manager was met with criticism by some supporters. In 2014, the Scot apologised for sending texts during his Cardiff City tenure that were "disrespectful of other cultures". He faced no action after an FA investigation. County...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Why Celtic should move quickly to snap up John Hughes for backroom role

Former Celtic defender John Hughes left Ross County yesterday [BBC]. It follows the completion a successful mission: keeping the Staggies afloat in the Premiership. When he took over, County were bottom of the league, and it looked perilous for the Highland side. However, the ex-defender Hughes took a club that was leaking goals and made them harder to beat.