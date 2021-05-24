Ross Laidlaw signs new Ross County deal as Charlie Lakin scoops three awards

Ross County are guaranteed to play in the Scottish Premiership next season after they came from behind against Motherwell to secure the 2-1 win they needed to guarantee survival. Instead it is Kilmarnock who will play Dundee in a play-off for their place in the SPL, despite winning 2-0 at bottom club Hamilton. Despite a dominant performance it wasn’t enough for Tommy Wright’s side to avoid the play-off on an intense final day, and their 28-year stint in the top flight looks under threat.