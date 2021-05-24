Ross Laidlaw signs new Ross County deal as Charlie Lakin scoops three awards
Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has signed a new two-year deal at Ross County as he and Birmingham City loanee Charlie Lakin sweep up the end of the season awards. Laidlaw has signed his new deal after scooping Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season while Lakin wins Young Player of the Season, Players Young Player of the Season and Goal of the Season following a successful spell on loan from Birmingham City.www.nottheoldfirm.com