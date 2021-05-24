newsbreak-logo
Gaffney, SC

POLICE REPORTS

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 4 days ago

L A Galivant’s Ferry man was arrested April 23 after he failed to pay a $240 cab fee. The cab driver picked up the offender in Easley, S.C., after he agreed to pay $240 to drive him to Gaffney, according to a police report on file. When they arrived in Gaffney, the offender only had $70. A city police officer […]

