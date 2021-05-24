Apple WWDC 2021: iOS 15, MacOS 12 and everything we expect
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference runs June 7 to 11 and, like last year's, will take place entirely online. The biggest WWDC news is expected to happen the first day as part of a keynote with previews of Apple's next operating systems -- likely iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15. There could also be hardware news, like a follow-up to Apple's M1 chip and new "pro" Macs. M-series processors, designed by Apple, were announced at WWDC 2020 and are a key part of the company's transition away from Intel processors.