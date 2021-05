A Catasauqua mother is charged with poisoning her toddler son with vape oil while he was in the hospital for what doctors initially believed was asthma. Alexia Tretter, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference, aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of a child — all felonies. She was released from custody on unsecured ...