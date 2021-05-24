Russia says it is drawing up agenda proposals for possible Putin-Biden summit – Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko will meet Friday after the UN civil aviation agency announced it will investigate the diversion of a passenger plane and the arrest of a journalist on board in a growing diplomatic row. The meeting in Sochi between the Kremlin and the Belarusian leader, who enjoys strong support from Moscow, comes as airlines revealed Russia has blocked some European flights for avoiding Belarus airspace. The G7 global powers have demanded Belarus release the journalist, Roman Protasevich, and the EU's foreign policy chief threatened hard-hitting economic sanctions. The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council said it had "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event".