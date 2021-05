By Adam Morton Environment editor Audit underlines role renewables are playing in making coal-fired power unprofitable, expert saysPressure on the national electricity grid at the peak of last summer’s heat fell to its lowest level in five years due to the rising influence of household solar panels, a new analysis has found.Summer is usually the time of greatest strain on the electricity system due to the widespread use of energy hungry air-conditioners, but the demand on the hottest day dipped this year as more electricity came from decentralised rooftop solar systems, which sit outside the grid. Related: Australians could be charged for exporting energy from.