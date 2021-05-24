newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jon Hawkins

If You Want to Achieve Your Goals, Keep Them to Yourself

Posted by 
Jon Hawkins
Jon Hawkins
 3 days ago

Being quietly confident could increase your odds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqrdl_0a91nTnr00

I’ve always been quietly confident. I work damn hard to get the results I want and create plans to reach my goals. But until I’ve had confirmation that I’ve managed to pull them off, very few people know about them.

On the day of my driving test, I told everyone I was ill to explain my absence from work. On the morning of school results day, I told everyone I thought I’d failed; it was only after I got the result I wanted that I proudly told my friends and family.

I don’t like to count my eggs until they’ve hatched. Revealing my hand prematurely puts unnecessary pressure on the task. If nobody knows I’m attempting it, they will be none-the-wiser if I fail.

Rather than talking about it and putting success on a pedestal, I’d prefer to downplay its importance, shrug off any pressure, and just get the job done.

As it turns out, you’re much more likely to achieve your goals if you don’t disclose them in advance. Here’s why.

Less Talking, More Doing

It’s natural to believe that making a public declaration will increase the likelihood of achieving your goal. If you want to quit training for that marathon a month in, the social pressure will motivate you to stick with it… right?

Wrong.

Sure, telling others we’ve given up is embarrassing. But goal-directed behavior is much deeper than that. According to a study by psychologist Peter Gollwitzer, the more people you tell, the less likely you’re going to achieve it.

In his research, Gollwitzer asked students to commit to studying for an upcoming exam. In the control group, they were asked to keep their study plans to themselves; while in the experimental group, they were told to announce their intentions to their peers before they started.

He discovered that those who revealed their intentions beforehand ended up studying less.

This research has been tested across a variety of different goals and activities — and the findings were consistent — regardless of whether you have long or short-term goals; the more people you tell about them, the less effort you're going to put into achieving them.

The Intention-Behavior Gap

Psychologists call the discrepancy between our plans and actions the “intention-behavior gap,” and announcing your plans only widens the gap.

The reason why is biological.

According to Peter M. Vishton, Ph.D., when we set our sights on a goal and achieve it, our brain delivers dopamine to the nucleus accumbens… which causes us to experience a burst of pleasure. So when you decide to do something, your body is motivated to see it through as it prepares for a dopamine injection at the end.

But when we tell others about our goals, we cheat our way to that dopamine injection. According to Vishton:

“The reason why telling people about your goal is a problem is that when they give you positive support, you get a little bit of that sense of accomplishment and that pleasurable dopamine boost”

When that happens, you’ve already gained the reward without doing any of the work. It’s not surprising that your motivation to complete the tasks drastically drops, because you reduce the physical drive in you to want to achieve it.

So if you want to achieve your goals, keep it to yourself, and let the anticipation of that future dopamine kick drive you to your desired end.

Avoid Receiving Person Praise In Advance

Psychologically speaking, there are two main types of praise you can receive when undergoing a task:

  • Person praise: Feedback relating to the individual. For example, acknowledging their inherent traits and abilities.
  • Process praise: Feedback relating to the choices and method taken.

According to research by Kyla Haimovitza & Jennifer Corpus (2009,) receiving person praise drastically demotivates us, while receiving encouragement and praise for the process is much more likely to inspire us.

During their study, 111 college students were asked to complete three puzzle tasks. After the first two puzzles, half the students received person praise: “You must have a natural talent!” while the other half received process praise: “You must be using some really effective strategies!”

Across all ages, their findings proved that people with process praise were more driven to see things through. While older students, in particular, experienced a significant increase in motivation after person praise.

This led Haimovitza & Corpus to infer that:

“All age groups beyond preschool appear to be more positively affected by process praise than person praise after encountering failure.”

People who are “naturally good” at things rarely have to put in much work to achieve. Person praise tells us that our core traits entail that we’re naturally good at something — for that reason, we experience a drop in motivation as we start to believe we can achieve our goals with minimal effort.

When you announce your goals in advance, it’s natural to expect praise for your intentions. Having not done the task, the only form of praise your peers can give you is person praise. This study shows that receiving compliments about your inherent traits isn’t very helpful: it could demotivate you and decrease your odds of succeeding.

To avoid person praise in advance, don’t reveal your intentions until the job is done. When you’ve achieved your desired end, your peers are more likely to compliment you on the results you achieved, or the skills and tactics you used to get there — which will motivate you to work hard and do the same in the future.

Self-Inflicted Competition

Prematurely revealing your hand could make you think your goals are less likely than you once thought. Picture the time you told someone about your plans, only for that person to point out that lots of people are trying to achieve the same thing.

In a 2010 study, Henry Wang & Bill Yang found that, when someone perceives there to be too much competition — the goal can feel impossible to achieve — so they stop trying. In doing so, they “win by not losing.”

While there are a few instances where competition does boost motivation, it’s much better to keep your goals to yourself. Rather than letting others get in your head, be quietly confident and unaware of the competition. Doing so will help you get the job done to the best of your ability, rather than getting distracted by the actions of others.

The Wrap-Up

It’s natural to want to shout about your big plans. We naturally assume that doing so will make us more accountable and determined to see them through. As it turns out, the complete opposite is true:

  1. The more you talk about your goals, the less likely we are to achieve them and the wider the “intention-behavior” gap.
  2. Receiving in advance person praise makes us think that, because of our inherent traits, we’re naturally good at the task in hand and will achieve it with ease. As a result, we put significantly less work into the process and working to get results.
  3. Talking about your goals could allow others to get into your head and reveal the competition out there. You’d be better off giving it your best shot, and worrying about the competition later.

On the whole, psychological research highlights it’s better to be quietly confident — focused on your goals — rather than shouting about them. Because the more you share your plans, the less likely you are to achieve them.

I write about Self-Improvement, Life Lessons, Philosophy, Psychology & Business — to help you reach your full potential. To stay in touch, and to receive free and exclusive content, sign up to my mailing list.

Jon Hawkins

Jon Hawkins

207
Followers
114
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Asking questions, seeking answers. I write articles that help you better understand the Universe. University of Nottingham. Lets chat → jonhawkinswriting@gmail.com

 https://jon-hawkins.medium.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Success#Life Support#Working Life#Business Process#Haimovitza Corpus#Short Term Goals#Motivation#Self Improvement#Positive Support#Things#Accomplishment#Goal Directed Behavior#Minimal Effort#Advance Person Praise#Process Praise#Life Lessons#Unnecessary Pressure#Training#Students#Pleasure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
Related
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

How to Stop Selling Yourself Short

How you perceive yourself sets the benchmark for how others treat you. You’re good at what you do. You’re skilled and passionate about every task you take. You provide real value. You are an asset.
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

Focus on Your Strengths to Reach Your Goals Faster

Look past your weaknesses to increase success. According to Psychologist Alison Ledgerwood, our perception of the world is naturally negative. Her research indicates our failures and shortcomings are more likely to stick in our minds than anything else. We reflect on them more than our successes.
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

How to Become a Pro When You Have No Experience

Turning theoretical knowledge into practical skills. Picture this. It’s 2016, and I’m in a Business Studies lesson learning about Herzberg’s Two Factor Theory of Motivation. I’m struggling to see how it would play out in the real world. How does an employer identify what motivates their employees? So I put my hand up and ask. To which my teacher responds:
JobsThrive Global

How to Unlock Opportunities for Achieving Your Goals

“Opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming,” Richard Branson famously said. I remember thinking to myself, “Wow, that’s really accurate,” as soon as I heard it. And such insight isn’t limited to business prospects. It is applicable to all possibilities. Whether you want to advance in your job,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

How to pace yourself when you get your social life back

Lockdown is lifting, temperatures are rising (somewhat), and there is an air of optimism that Britain just might beat this pandemic after all. Following months of working from home and staying away from friends, family and the outside world at large, we can finally take another step closer towards normality.But for many of us, our pandemic-stricken lives have become a sort of normal. Returning to society as we knew it before can seem daunting - even scary - and navigating our social lives again can be a balancing act.Our mental health has also taken a hit from the pandemic. Data...
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

Your “Self-Concept” Defines Your Limits

The person you perceive is the person you will become. How do you perceive yourself? Are you ugly or beautiful? Intelligent or dumb? What are your best attributes? What can you do, and what are your limitations?
Interior Designatlanticcitynews.net

How Architects can Help You Achieve Your Dream Home

Building a house entails a lot of things but it begins from drawing up plans that determine the way it will be built. These plans are called house plans or blueprints. They are drawings that show the different features of a building and its specifications. They help to define how...
tanhanwei.com

Learning Something New? Keep It To Yourself First.

It is exciting when you discover something interesting to learn. However, don’t announce it to anyone first. Do your own research to understand better the level of commitment required to master something new. Determine the Main Learning Resources. Since there are many ways to learn online, what are your learning...
Mental HealthFast Company

3 pandemic habits you should keep in your post-COVID life

As the world starts to get back to normal—albeit a new normal—it may be time to adopt new habits to be productive in a post-COVID world. However, some of the activities you put in place during the pandemic may be worth keeping, says Michelle Wax, the founder of American Happiness Project, which is a provider of corporate mental health programs.
ScienceFast Company

Want your team to be innovative? Keep your collaborators fresh

If you want to create innovative, stimulating work, consider teaming up with new collaborators. This is the finding of a paper in Nature Human Behaviour that studied over 3 million science papers across disciplines, including the archives of leading publications like Science and Nature. The researchers found that projects done by teams with few members who had worked together previously are substantially more likely to produce more impactful and original work. The effect is more prominent on large teams.
Weight Lossbasinlife.com

3 Tips to Help You Jumpstart Your Summer Health and Wellness Goals

With summer right around the corner, this is a great time to get started on your health and wellness goals like moving more and losing weight. Just take it from Rose Kis. Like so many of us, Rose felt stuck in her weight loss efforts and found lots of places to place blame. “I gave up and resorted to being a failure,” says Rose. That is, until it was time to prepare for her daughter’s wedding. That final attempt at weight loss was the first step in Rose’s life-changing journey.
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

How to Improve Your Outlook by Embracing Simplicity

In an era of information overload, why not keep things straightforward?. I never felt confident going into school exams. That’s not to say I was underprepared; I always revised. But my inconfidence was self-inflicted. When I sat down in the exam hall and my heart was racing, I would over-complicate the questions.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

7 Top Android Vision Board Apps to Keep Track of Your Goals

Dream boards, or vision boards, are a collage of texts and images that help you visualize what you want to achieve in your life. Vision boards will help you get a better idea of your dreams and the goals you need to meet to get there. The various photos, videos, and graphics available make creating your vision board more fun while you plan for your future.
Interior Designbrothersonsports.com

Do You Want a More Masculine Room? Here’s How to Achieve It

When it all boils down to it, the decor has no gender. People are free to embellish their rooms in any way they please. Men can opt for softer tones, and women can opt for edgy designs. Why not, right? That said, there are design choices that exude the traditional manly appeal. If you feel that you want to try something new, may it be in your bedroom, living room, or even your man cave, intentionally including masculine elements can add a flair of sophistication to your overall interior.
EconomyThrive Global

Jeremy Ong of HUSTLR: “Avoid Making Instant Decisions by Yourself”

I won’t deny that sometimes I overacted but as time passes I learned to stop being dramatic and understand that these situations and feelings are just normal and usual things happen with every person especially with new entrepreneurs. So, I let it go!!!. Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner...
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

The Self-Sabotaging Traits of Unconfident People

Examine traits to establish self-worth. “[Self-confidence] is how you feel when you are being your best self.” — Caroline Webb. According to Psychologist Barbara Markway, confident people know what they want – and they’re not just sitting around and hoping for the best.