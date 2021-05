In April 2020, the City of Southlake approved temporary signage regulations as a result of the hardship brought upon local businesses during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City recognized that businesses needed assistance in promoting their products and services and creating safe environments for their customers which could be achieved through the allowance to employ a variety of signage options. As such, the City approved the temporary signage regulations in April of 2020 and these regulations were re-adopted multiple times throughout 2020 and early 2021.