Glastonbury’s livestream concert has been disrupted by technical issues, which have left hundreds of fans unable to tune in.Billed as a five-hour spectacular, Live at Worthy Farm is taking place tonight (22 May) from 7.00pm onwards.However, hundreds of fans have been unable to access the festival livestream via their paid-for link. Tickets for the stream were £20. Many ticket holders have reported receiving an “invalid code” error when attempting to log into the virtual gig.Amid the chaos, the festival organisers have since released a new link via Twitter which allows anyone – ticket-holder or not – to access the...