YayPay partners with Sage

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYayPay by Quadient, an accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, has partnered with Sage, a provider of cloud business management solutions. The partnership will provide small and medium-sized businesses access to YayPay’s AR automation solution and services through existing Sage account relationships. YayPay’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution will be offered on the Sage Marketplace, a web-based application listing both resale and referral independent software vendor partner applications that integrate with Sage cloud products.

