YayPay partners with Sage

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions Inc, as its North America distribution Partner. The partnership now extends Climb’s innovative and disruptive technology offerings for its partners with the Data RPA platform that applies AI/ML-powered Digital Workers to automate data management, data governance, and data analytics tasks across any cloud or on-premise environment. Enterprise customers adopting Data RPA have been able to modernize their data fabric by adopting automation into their data operating model and move beyond legacy manual processing.