UK banks are unhappy with the high costs associated with Open Banking
UK banks have declared they are unhappy with the high costs associated with Open Banking reforms, which force them to share data with rivals in a bid to increase competition. Open Banking is the UK’s implementation of the EU’s revised directive on payment services, which was introduced in 2015. UK regulated banks are required to let customers share their financial data, including spending habits and regular payments, with budgeting apps or other banks.thepaypers.com