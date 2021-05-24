UK banks are unhappy with the high costs associated with Open Banking

Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying. The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves — one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world — is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.